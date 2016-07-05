Walla Walla family staying positive after car accident

WALLA WALLA, WA.-- It's been a long road, but Andrea Lowe and her son Broc Brooks are finally getting back to everyday life. On June 15th in Walla Walla, they were in a terrible accident after their car was hit by one of two men allegedly racing down Isaacs Avenue. Brock suffered a fractured jaw, and had to have his mouth wired shut, while Andrea was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with a ruptured diaphragm, then air-lifted to Harborview medical center in Seattle to fix a collapsed lung and shattered pelvis.

But, ever the optimist, Andrea doesn't feel any anger towards the men who nearly took her and her son's lives.

"My only thought is, I am sad for these boys," Lowe said. "Twenty seconds of fun will ruin their lives. I do have to recover, but I'm not angry at the situation. I'm disappointed. But you know, such is life! Things happen. Unfortunately, this was a preventable accident."

Andrea and Broc both have an incredibly positive outlook on their situation. they will have to face the two racers in court in the coming months, but for now they are simply doing everything in their power to get back to living their lives. last week, Andrea even took a few hours to spend time with her friends in downtown Walla Walla, and as for Broc? He spent Tuesday with his family celebrating his eleventh birthday!