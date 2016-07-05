Potential breach of Bateman Island causeway

RICHLAND, WA.-- For those of you who have been to Bateman Island, you know that it's not actually an island... yet. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has a potential plan to breach the Bateman Island causeway. This environmental change would hopefully cool down water temperatures in that part of the Columbia River, and in turn better the environment for salmon and steelhead.

The project is turning some heads in the Tri-Cities, as it could restrict both access to the island, as well as resident's use of the river.

"So the two marinas that are downstream, one private, one public," said Joe Schiessl, Richland's director of Parks and Recreation, "This project would potentially introduce a new two knots of current through those marinas. So we're working for the public to make sure that the state's project doesn't have an adverse impact on their use of the river. "

Tuesday night's City Council meeting marked the first discussion regarding the project.