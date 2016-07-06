Many motions made at Yakima City Council meeting

YAKIMA WA - A lot of items were on the agenda for Tuesday nights Yakima City Council meeting. A lot of motions were made and a lot were passed. At the meeting council agreed on the 1,000 foot buffer for marijuana businesses, with the council voting 4-3 in favor of the buffer. Council member Bill Lover, Carmen Mendez and Maureen Adkison votes against it.

After much discussion, council also agreed to move forward with the plaza proposal in a vote of 5-2. $9 million will be raised privately by the plaza committee and $3 million will be coming from the city.



The council also motioned that the $100,000 being donated to the city from the ACLU be used for a mentorship and internship program with the city. The council voted unanimously in favor of this motion and the ACLU will have to approve before the money can be used on this.



One of the most surprising motions of the night came at the end of the meeting when the council discussed an emergency motion that would move the homeless encampment on East Chestnut Avenue. In order for the motion to pass the council needed to vote unanimously, but Lover voted against it, killing the motion.

Mendez then motioned that the encampment be moved in the parking lot in front of the police department. The motioned passed 4-3, but still needs to be worked out before it can go into effect.

"It would still need to be processed and developed and we may ultimately have to bring back an ordinance, ironically, to accomplish the lifting or the stay of city zoning codes that pertain to an encampment," said Mark Kunkler, Senior Assistant City Attorney.