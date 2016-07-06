Early morning fire forces people out of Yakima home

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Fire Department says two people had to leave their home, early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

Firefighters say around 12:31 a.m. a smoke detector went off, alerting the two people inside the double-wide home along the 800 block of N. 40th Ave. Yakima police got to the scene first and made sure both people made it out of the home safely.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire was coming from underneath the home. Crews spent about an hour working to access the flames. They put them out before they spread inside the home.

Firefighters say flames caused about $15,000 in damages. They believe an electrical issue caused the fire but they are still investigating.

