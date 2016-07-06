Detectives investigating death of 61-year-old Prosser man

PROSSER, Wash. - Benton County Sheriff Detectives are investigating the death of a 61-year-old Prosser man.

They say on Wednesday, June 29 Bobby Goheen was found unresponsive in his home along the 154000 block of W. King Tull Rd. in Prosser.

Medics took him to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland where doctors determined he had a serious head injury. Goheen underwent surgery and several days later, he died.

After an autopsy was performed, a coroner determined Goheen's head injury was possibly caused by trauma. The coroner is working on more forensic examinations.

Detectives are looking into reports of prior alleged assaults on Goheen and interviewing people who knew him.

Anyone with any information about Goheen is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at (509) 735-6555 or SECOM at (509) 628-0333.