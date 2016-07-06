WSP releases preliminary drunk driving arrest numbers from holiday weekend

If you see someone driving erratically, that is an emergency and you should call 9-1-1. It is legal to use your cell phone to call 9-1-1 to report an emergency.

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON STATE - More data has been received, and it is now being said by Washington State Patrol that not 180 arrests, but 211 arrests or bookings of impaired drivers were made from 8 am July 1st to 5 am July 5th. This data is being compared to the total of 234 impaired drivers being arrested or booked in the entire year of 2015.

In 2015, Washington State had 203 fatal collisions caused by Drug Positive Drivers compared to 178 in 2014.

The WSP urges drivers to drive sober and remain vigilant of other vehicles.

PREVIOUS:

WASHINGTON STATE- Washington State Troopers made 180 arrests for drunk or impaired driving over the holiday weekend.

This preliminary data comes from a statewide dispatch record from 8 a.m. on July 1st to 5 a.m. on July 5th. WSP reports impaired driving is the primary cause of 46% of all traffic related deaths in Washington State in 2015. That number also includes drug positive drivers.

Last year, Washington State saw a 14% increase in drug positive driver fatality crashes, according to the Traffic Safety Commission.

