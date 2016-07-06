Candidates forum is July 7, open to the public

Come meet the candidates running in the 2016 election!

The League of Women Voters of Benton & Franklin Counties is hosting a candidates forum for the 4th and 8th Legislative Districts at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, Washington.

Running for U.S. House of Representatives are Clint Didier and Doug McKinley; running for State Representative Position #1 are Brad Klippert, Ryan Cooper, and Rick Jansens.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 7th, starting at 6:30 pm. For those interested in the League of Women Voters, there will be a small gathering/meet and greet at 5:30 pm in the room next door to the Forums.