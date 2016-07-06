Response protocol for wildfires

NBC RIGHT NOW - With so many fires burning hundreds of acres, some of those fires can start back up calling firefighters back to the scene. Two happened over the last few days.

We checked in with local fire crews to see how they monitor these fires.

Captain Paul Carlyle says once a fire is out, they will leave crews on scene for several hours to keep an eye on things. With large wildland fires, it's hard to get every ember out and in those cases, crews will drive by 24-48 hours after the fire is out.

Capt. Carlyle wants to remind people that we're still in very high fire danger right now.

"Obviously we had quite a few incidents on the 4th. We're still monitoring because we're in high fire danger. We're still asking for people to be fire safe and be very wise about what they're doing in regards to fires and non-fireworks related issues," said Capt. Carlyle.

He adds if you see a wildfire rekindling, you should call 9-1-1 immediately before trying to put out any hot spots yourself. If there's one hot spot, chances are there's more and fire crews need to know right away.

