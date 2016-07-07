Woman, child unharmed in officer involved shooting that left one man dead

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Police in Minnesota say a man has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot by an officer while inside a car with a woman and a child.



St. Anthony Police interim police chief Jon Mangseth told reporters at a news conference that the incident began when an officer from his agency initiated a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Falcon Heights, a St. Paul suburb.



Mangseth says he didn't have "much information" about what led to the shooting.



He says the woman and child weren't hurt.



A video posted Wednesday night on Facebook Live appeared to show an incident like the one police described. The video showed a woman sitting in a car with a man whose shirt appeared to be soaked in blood, saying an officer shot her boyfriend.



The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify the authenticity of the video. Mangseth says police are aware of the video but wouldn't comment further.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

