Yakima man killed in crash along I-82 in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a Yakima man was killed in a crash along Interstate 82, Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say around 1:25 p.m. 19-year-old Tawnya Briggs of Yakima was driving east on I-82. At milepost 11, about 12 miles south of Ellensburg, Briggs drifted to the left. She then over corrected, veering hard to the right. The car went off the roadway and rolled. The car then became engulfed in flames.

Officers say 23-year-old Cody Gadley was thrown from the car. He died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Briggs and two other passengers, 17-year-old Kimberley Pulliam of Ephrata and 36-year-old Jed Robinson of Moses Lake, were hurt. Medics took them to a Yakima hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the crash but they believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved.