Moses Lake man killed in crash along SR 26

man is dead after he was ejected from his car in accident on interstate 82

OTHELLO, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a Moses Lake man died after a semi-tractor crashed into a car in Othello, Wednesday evening.

Troopers say just after 5 p.m. 35-year-old Francisco Ruiz of East Wenatchee was driving south on 1st Avenue, approaching SR 26. He crossed onto SR 26, failing to yield to a semi.

The semi smashed into the passenger side of the car, killing 44-year-old Adelfo Ferreyra. Another passenger, 59-year-old Arturo Ruiz of Woodbridge, California was seriously hurt. Medics took him to Othello Community Hospital. They later flew him to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. No one else was hurt.

Troopers have charged Francisco Ruiz for failing to yield.