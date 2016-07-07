Yakima School District teams up with the USDA to give kids free meals during the Summer

Yakima, WA - The Yakima School District is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure local kids are fed during the summer. The program has been going on for years now, in efforts to make sure kids are getting proper nutrition during summer vacation.

There are 30 locations in the Yakima area where parents can take their kids, ages 1-18, to get free breakfast and lunch meals.

"We provide food for the kids all school year, its only right that we feed them during the summer too, last year we served about 5,600 meals," said Dan McLain, with Yakima School District Food Services.

The meals are available to all children, regardless of what school district they attend.

The program runs until August and has locations at schools, parks, community centers. Some of those locations are: Whitney Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Lewis & Clark Middle School, Davis High School, Bethel AME Church, SE Community Center, Chesterly Skatepark, and McGuiness park.

For a full list of locations, dates of service, and meal serving times click here.