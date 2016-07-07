Kennewick workers earn 5% more than national average

New data has been released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stating that Kennewick workers make 5% more than other workers nationally.

The average worker in the Kennewick area earned $24.46 per hour in May 2015, about 5% above the U.S. average of $23.23 per hour.

Management occupations in the area were highest paid at $54.78 per hour, followed by architecture and engineering occupations at $47.76 per hour.

In Kennewick, architecture and engineering occupations make up 4.8% of the total local employment, compared to the 1.8% nationwide. Not only are architecture and engineering occupations more prevalent in Kennewick, but the average wage for these jobs are 20% above the national average.

The largest share of local employment is made up of office and administrative support occupations, at 12.9%.

Kennewick was the top paying metropolitan area nationwide for Budget Analysts and Millwrights.

To learn more, the latest BLS News Release showing employment and wage data for occupations in the Kennewick-Richland, WA metropolitan area is now available online at http://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/occupationalemploymentandwages_kennewick.htm.