Yakima workers earn 15% less than national average

Not the greatest news regarding Yakima's wages compared to the rest of country...

New data has been released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stating that Yakima workers make 15% less than other workers nationally. 

The average worker in the Yakima area earned $19.84 per hour in May 2015, about 15% below the U.S. average of $23.23 per hour.

Management occupations in the area were highest paid at $47.28 per hour, followed by healthcare practitioner and technical occupations at $38.74 per hour.

In Yakima, transportation and material moving occupations make up 10.4% of the total local employment, compared to the 6.9% nationwide. 

The largest share of local employment is made up of office and administrative support occupations, at 13.5%.

The latest BLS News Release showing employment and wage data for occupations in the Yakima, WA metropolitan area is now available online at http://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/occupationalemploymentandwages_yakima.htm.

For complete May 2015 Occupational Employment Statistics for Yakima, WA visit: http://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_49420.htm

