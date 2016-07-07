Providence, St. Joseph hospital chains announce merger

IRVINE, CA - Two Catholic hospital chains are merging to create the nation's third-largest nonprofit health system, with more than 100,000 employees in seven states.



Providence Health & Services of Renton, Washington, is merging with St. Joseph Health of Irvine, California, to create Providence St. Joseph Health.



The new entity has 50 hospitals in Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington state. The new Providence St. Joseph hospitals in Washington state are located in Chewelah and Spokane.



The merger was approved by California's attorney general last month. The agreement required Providence St. Joseph to invest $30 million in providing mental health services in California.



On Wednesday, the new chain announced it will invest $100 million in a foundation and institute to look into mental health research, prevention and care around the country.

