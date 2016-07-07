Gun Access Initiative turned in with over 330,000 signatures

OLYMPIA, WA - Supporters of a proposed ballot measure that would allow family members or police in Washington state to ask a judge to temporarily prevent a person from possessing a firearm if they are a threat to themselves or others have turned in more than 330,000 signatures.



The signatures for Initiative 1491, backed by the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, were turned in to the secretary of state's office Thursday.



Under the measure, if the court finds evidence that a person poses a danger to themselves or others by having a firearm, they can have their guns taken away and be prevented from buying a firearm for up to one year.



An initiative requires at least 246,372 valid signatures of registered state voters to be certified, though the secretary of state's office suggests at least 325,000 in case of any duplicate or invalid signatures.

