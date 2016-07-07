Wine Wednesday at Yakima Valley Vintners

This Wednesday's winery was Yakima Valley's Vintners, in Grandview and right off Interstate 82.

The winery is referred to as a teaching vineyard, due to its location on the Yakima Valley Community College campus in Grandview.

The vineyard has a two-year Associate's degree program for winery technology and vineyard technology. It is the only teaching winery in the Yakima Valley.

They also have two incubator spaces for startup wineries that can use their equipment and reduce the cost for both Yakima Valley Vintners and the startup winery.

We talked with wine maker Brad Smith about the degrees they offer.

"On the winery side, that class is then taking classes and producing all the wines that are sold through the tasting room with the proceeds going back in the program," he told us. "On the viticulture side, they are out taking care of our onsite vineyard, as well as working in internships and vineyards in the region as well."

The classes typically start in September and run on a quarter system.