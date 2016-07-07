Kennewick man arrested for eluding traffic stop, causing car accident in Hermiston

On July 7th at about 11:15 a.m., a Hermiston police officer made a seemingly-routine traffic stop on West Highland and South 1st Street. The vehicle initially stopped and as the officer walked up to the car the driver drove away, despite the officer’s attempt to stop him.

Almost immediately after the suspect drove off, he he ran the stop sign at the intersection of West Highland and South 1st Street, hitting another vehicle and causing both of them to crash. The crash resulted in an injury to the other driver, who was an adult woman.

The suspect took off running from his vehicle and was quickly caught a short distance away by the officer. The female victim was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries at this time.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old adult male David A. Bjurlin, who lives in Kennewick. He was taken to and booked at Umatilla County Jail on charges of Attempted Elude (Vehicle), Attempt Elude (Foot), Felony Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver, Assault III, Reckless Driving and Driving with no Operators License.

Chief Darryl Johnson had something to say regarding the incident:

“This was a senseless act by a driver who would have received a violation level citation for driving without a license, instead he felt the need to try and run from officers," Chief Johnson stated. "His actions led to an innocent person getting injured and property being damaged so he could avoid a traffic ticket.”