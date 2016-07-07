Pasco Police explain importance of social media engagement

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Facebook page has over 22,000 likes and counting. To put that into perspective, that's about one third of the City of Pasco's population. An audience they're reaching one post at a time.

"I don't think we had any anticipation or any thought that it would be as big as we are," said Sergeant Scott Warren.

Right now, 20 people manage one of the leading law enforcement Facebook pages in our area, a tool Sgt. Warren says is helpful in more ways than one.

From criminal activity to building trust, even tracking stolen property.

"We just had a post not that long ago about a bike that was reported stolen. It turns out it was stolen out of Richland."

He says one of the challenges they face is managing audience expectations and people need to understand they can't compromise security when they're out in the field.

Officers are welcome to add their own personalities into the posts as long as they abide by their policy and procedures.

"I'm blown away at what it does and how many people follow it and the traction that it's gotten," said Sgt. Warren.

He adds they've also been successful reaching multiple audiences since launching Facebook and Twitter in Spanish.

"It's another avenue to interact with people that we normally don't," said Sgt. Warren.