Yakima resident spots cougar in his garden

YAKIMA, Wash.--- Dan Johnson made a call to police around 4 p.m. after he came outside to find a cougar in his garden. Luckily, he had a hose and sprayed the cougar in the face, causing it to run towards his neighbor's house. These neighbors had two dogs that immediately starting barking when they caught sight of the cougar. This scared it and it ran down towards Summitview where there is a small orchard.

Police officers were unable to get close to the orchard as they did not want to risk their lives if the cougar was hiding in the tree. However, when Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene, an officer walked through the orchard to ensure it was not hiding in one of the trees. He did not find anything there or near the area, but says to keep your eyes open.

Dan, the man who saw this cougar, says it looked relatively small and he assumes it was fairly young.

This is all the information we have right now, but we will continue to update this story.

If you do see a cougar call Fish and Wildlife at 509-575-2740 immediately.

Here is also a link discussing cougar safety and prevention:

http://wdfw.wa.gov/living/cougars.html