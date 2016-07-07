Controlled burns are happening in Naches

NACHES, Wash.--- If you live near Naches you may have seen some billows of smoke on the outskirts of town. However, it's nothing to worry about, it is just some fire crews doing their duties, except instead of fighting this fire, they are controlling it.

It's a prescribed burn and today is the second time this week they have had one. The burns usually last all day long as they pick certain areas that may be a bit more crowded or areas that are prone to wildfire problems.

"Currently we're doing it to decrease the potential and cost of a catastrophic wildfire, so it benefits us in multiple ways," Jeff Dimke with Naches Ranger District said.

These benefits are things like preventing wildfires, by thinning out these more crowded areas, they are able to give trees room to breathe while preventing fire from being able to spread quickly. This also boosts the ecosystem, which is a big goal for the Naches Ranger District.

This burn took place on the west outskirts of town and shouldn't be visible to the general public. However, if you do see smoke or fire and are unsure if it is part of a controlled burn, always call the fire department. It is better to be safe than sorry.