Homeless encampment move has apartment complex owner worried

Before the beginning of next week, the homeless encampment on East Chestnut Avenue in Yakima will be relocated to an empty parking lot at East Walnut Street and South 3rd Street across from the police department. This is good news for some but bad for others

The people at Walnut Manor located on East Walnut and South 4th Street are upset because in 72 hours the homeless at the encampment on Chestnut Avenue will be relocated to their backyard.

"I am sad and worried because people live here who get up early in the morning at 4 and 5 to work, so they can pay their rent and have somewhere to live," said Claudia Navarro, one of the owners at Walnut Manor.

Navarro and her husband have owned the complex since the 90s and are currently in the process of renovations. She is scared that all her hard work will go to waste once the homeless move in next door and is worried about her tenant's welfare.

"It is not fair," said Navarro. "It is not fair for our families, it is not fair for the people here who work to make ends meet and have a roof over their heads."

Her daughter Norma Navarro, lives at the complex and agrees. She also wonders why other parts of town are not faced with the same problem.

"You go up where the bigger houses are and everything is nice, you do not see homeless people up there," said Norma. "You do not see a big block of homeless people living next to Franklin School, you do not, but it is okay to move them here."

Navarro is considering covering up her fence to protect her tenants but is upset that she will have to spend money out of her pocket.

The homeless need to be off east chestnut avenue by Sunday. the encampment will only be at the new location until august when housing vouchers are handed out - but for Navarro and her family, this is a long time.