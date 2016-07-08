Deadline extended for 2016 Small Business Incentive Program

TRI-CITIES, WA - This year marks the 6th year of the Small Business Incentive Program which is made possible by the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Washington River Protection Solutions.

The purpose of the program is to support small businesses in the Tri-Cities by awarding $30,000 in grants. The deadline has been extended to July 29th. Individual applicants have the chance to get up to $2,000 to cover company expenses.

"We encourage the businesses to purchase those pieces of equipment or resources from other chamber members. So not only does the business benefit from it that receives it but also the business they're doing business with gets some benefit from that as well," said Lori Mattson, President & CEO of the Tri-City Regional Chamber.

Rich Breshears from Breshears Photography is a past grant recipient. He said they used the funds to revamp their website.

"We have another chamber member, Jane Winslow who owns WinSom design who did a lot of very intricate work on our website that needed to be done. The grant helped us fund that a little bit better," said Breshears.

Since 2011, the Small Business Incentive Program has given out 214 grants totaling $150,000.

