UPDATE: Four officers killed in Dallas shooting identified, three of the injured also identified

UPDATE JULY 8TH, 2016 3:35 PM-

DALLAS, TEXAS-Dallas police say the slain suspect in the killings of five police officers last night had bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition, and a personal journal of combat tactics at his home.

They also say people they interviewed have described 25-year-old Micah Johnson as a loner.

They say detectives are in the process of analyzing the information contained in the journal.

UPDATE JULY 8TH, 2016 11:57 AM-

DALLAS, TEXAS - Two more of the officers killed in the Dallas shooting have been identified.

Officer Patrick Zamarripa was an Iraq War Navy veteran who "loved being a cop". He had been on the Dallas police force for about 5 years and was a loving husband and father to a 2-year-old daughter.

55-year-old Michael Smith is a former U.S. Army Ranger who has been with DPD since 1989. The name of the 5th officer killed has not yet been released.

UPDATE JULY 8TH, 2016 9:40 AM-

DALLAS, TEXAS- The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Micah Johnson, Police Chief David Brown said Friday that his department used a robot-delivered bomb to kill a suspect after hours of negotiations failed. He says the suspect expressed anger over recent killings by police of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota -- and that he said he wanted to kill white people, particularly white officers.

He says the suspect told negotiators that he acted alone and was unaffiliated with any group.



Although Brown says the suspect said he acted alone, it remains unclear if that was the case. He said earlier Friday that three other suspects were in custody, but he later declined to discuss those detentions and said police still didn't know if investigators had accounted for all participants in the attack.



It has been confirmed that five officers were killed and seven others were wounded.Two civilians were also wounded.

UPDATE JULY 8TH, 2016 9:17 AM-

DALLAS, TEXAS- Three injured DART officers were also identified: Misty McBride, 32, Omar Cannon, 44, and Jesus Retana, 39. One had been released from the hospital, one was being evaluated for surgery, and another was being prepped for surgery Friday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan identified one of the slain Dallas police officers as Michael Krol, a native of Redford Township, Michigan. Krol worked in the Wayne County Sheriff's Office jails from 2003 to 2007, the sheriff's office said.



"We are saddened by the loss of the dedicated officers in Dallas - one of whom was a former member of this agency - and also the wounding of the other officers," Sheriff Benny Napoleon said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags statewide to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims.

Brown said his force was "heartbroken."

"We're hurting. Our profession is hurting. Dallas officers are hurting," he said. "There are no words to describe the atrocity that occurred to our city. All I know is that this must stop, this divisiveness between our police and our citizens."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DALLAS (AP) - One of the five officers killed Thursday night in Dallas has been identified as Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson.



He was 43 years old. DART issued a statement saying, "our hearts are broken," and it says three other DART officers were shot, but they're expected to recover.



The four other officers killed were with the Dallas Police Department.





