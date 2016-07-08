Man with gun arrested at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say they've arrested a man who displayed a gun during a Portland rally to protest the deaths of two black men shot by police in Minnesota and Louisiana.



Portland police said on Twitter that no shots were fired by anyone in the Thursday evening incident.

Suspect Arrested at Downtown Protest After Menacing People with a Firearm (Photo) https://t.co/XeJSO1zzDQ pic.twitter.com/XWSv1yigF4 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 8, 2016





Hundreds of people converged on Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland and marched through nearby streets. A smaller rally was taking place at a park in the southeast area of the city.



On Wednesday, a Minnesota officer fatally shot Philando Castile while he was in a car with a woman and a child. A day earlier, Alton Sterling was shot in Louisiana after being pinned to the pavement by two white officers. Both were captured on cellphone video and shared widely online.