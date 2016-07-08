Gunman killed in Dallas during shootout identified by Associated Press

Although Brown says the suspect said he acted alone, it remains unclear if that was the case. He said earlier Friday that three other suspects were in custody, but he later declined to discuss those detentions and said police still didn't know if investig

DALLAS, TEXAS (AP)- A Texas law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that a slain suspect in the attack on Dallas police was 25-year-old Micah Johnson. The attack began Thursday night during a protest about the recent killings by police of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Five officers were killed and seven others were wounded. Two civilians were also wounded.

Police Chief David Brown said Friday that his department used a robot-delivered bomb to kill a suspect after hours of negotiations failed. He says the suspect expressed anger over recent killings by police of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota -- and that he said he wanted to kill white people, particularly white officers. He says the suspect told negotiators that he acted alone and was unaffiliated with any group.

Although Brown says the suspect said he acted alone, it remains unclear if that was the case. He said earlier Friday that three other suspects were in custody, but he later declined to discuss those detentions and said police still didn't know if investigators had accounted for all participants in the attack.