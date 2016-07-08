Home invasion robbery in Zillah...suspect still at large

ZILLAH, WA - Zillah Police are still searching for a man who broke into a house on Carlsonia St. in Zillah at 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The white male, described to be in his early 20's and between 5'7" and 6'0" with a light to medium build and wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans forced his way into the home, awakening the resident. After a brief struggle, the suspect hit the victim with a firearm and threatened the victim, demanding money and other valuables.

The victim was able to call 911, and police units from both Zillah and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded. A K-9 unit was able to track the suspect as he ran away, but lost the track after several blocks. A dark colored SUV was seen leaving the area at high speed.

The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to the Toppenish Hospital, where they were treated and then released.

Zillah Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call Ofc. A. Giles or Chief Simmons at (509)-829-6100.