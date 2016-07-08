Free admission to Maryhill Museum of Art during the weekend of July 30 and 31

GOLDENDALE, WA – Maryhill Museum of Art invites residents of Benton, Clallam, Columbia, Franklin, Island, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Walla Walla, and Whatcom counties to visit FREE of charge during the weekend of July 30 & 31, 2016. Residents of those counties need only present their driver's license to receive complimentary admission.

On Saturday, July 30, visitors can enjoy a full day of Shakespeare and celestial inspired-fun! Create chalk masterpieces outside the museum at 1 p.m., sun-gazing from 10 am. - 3 p.m., with special telescopes from Goldendale Observatory, and at 3 p.m., enjoy a free performance of Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost by Portland Actors Ensemble. This will be followed by an overnight camp out on the museum grounds with stargazing and storytelling. The museum will remain open until 7 p.m. on July 30 and stargazing continues till the wee hours of the morning.

PLEASE NOTE: Only a few spots remain for RV and tent camping! Reservations are required for camping; to reserve, visit www.maryhillmuseum.org or call 509-773-3733. Reservation deadline for camping is July 11. Visitors who wish to stargaze without camping are welcome. Stargazing only is FREE on the grounds of the museum.