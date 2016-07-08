See3Slam Tips off with Youth Academy - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

See3Slam Tips off with Youth Academy

Richland, WA - This weekend See3Slam tips off for its inaugural tournament at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Over 150 teams are participating in 16 different brackets. Prior to the tournament the SWX crew took a look at the youth academy put on by tournament organizer Mike Brown.

