See3Slam Tips off with Youth Academy

See3Slam Tips off with Youth AcademyPosted: Updated:
Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>
-
Central Valley girls basketball team season in review
Central Valley girls basketball team season in review
We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team:More >>
We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team:More >>
GSL announces scholar-athletes at the annual award luncheon
GSL announces scholar-athletes at the annual award luncheon
Each year the GSL recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student is recognized from each school.More >>
Each year the GSL recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student is recognized from each school.More >>
Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights 66-61
Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights 66-61The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.More >>The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.More >>
Pro SportsProMore>>
-
Seattle Mariners agree to 25 year lease for Safeco Field
Seattle Mariners agree to 25 year lease for Safeco Field
The new lease will take effect in 2019. The original ballpark 20-year lease expires at the end of 2018.More >>
The new lease will take effect in 2019. The original ballpark 20-year lease expires at the end of 2018.More >>
Get to know the NAIA World Series teams
Get to know the NAIA World Series teams
The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX.More >>
The first round of action in this year's NAIA World Series begins on Friday, May 25 and you can catch all the action live on SWX.More >>
Mariners place Dee Gordon on 10-day DL
Mariners place Dee Gordon on 10-day DL
Gordon, 30, initially injured the toe when he fouled a ball off it during an at-bat on May 9 at Toronto, and further injured it in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.More >>
Gordon, 30, initially injured the toe when he fouled a ball off it during an at-bat on May 9 at Toronto, and further injured it in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.More >>
Central Valley honored on MaxPreps Tour of Champions
Central Valley honored on MaxPreps Tour of Champions
"It's an honor and a privilege to receive this award," said Central Valley head basketball coach Freddie Rehkow. "It's great for the Pacific Northwest to be recognized with this honor and accomplishment.More >>
"It's an honor and a privilege to receive this award," said Central Valley head basketball coach Freddie Rehkow. "It's great for the Pacific Northwest to be recognized with this honor and accomplishment.More >>
Paxton tosses complete game as Mariners earn 7-2 win over Tigers
Paxton tosses complete game as Mariners earn 7-2 win over TigersJames Paxton pitched a complete-game three-hitter and the Seattle Mariners took a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Safeco Field. Paxton struck out eight and walked on, recording his second complete game of the season. He joins Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco as the only pitchers in the Major Leagues with two complete games this season. This was his fifth straight start with at least six innings pitched and three or fewer runs al...More >>James Paxton pitched a complete-game three-hitter and the Seattle Mariners took a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Safeco Field. Paxton struck out eight and walked on, recording his second complete game of the season. He joins Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco as the only pitchers in the Major Leagues with two complete games this season. This was his fifth straight start with at least six innings pitched and three or fewer runs al...More >>
Tigers get past Mariners after big 8th inning
Tigers get past Mariners after big 8th inning
The Tigers had the bases loaded in the 8th inning with two outs when Jose Iglesias drove in two runs on a single to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead and ultimately the win.More >>
The Tigers had the bases loaded in the 8th inning with two outs when Jose Iglesias drove in two runs on a single to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead and ultimately the win.More >>
Mariners fall to Rangers, giving up 5 runs in final innings
Mariners fall to Rangers, giving up 5 runs in final innings
The Mariners held the Rangers to only one run until the 9th inning when Texas scored two runs on a passed ball.More >>
The Mariners held the Rangers to only one run until the 9th inning when Texas scored two runs on a passed ball.More >>
Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny
Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny
Penny, who led the nation in rushing at San Diego State last season, was the No. 27 overall selection in the draft, marking just the second time in the past six drafts that the Seahawks have taken a player in the first round.More >>
Penny, who led the nation in rushing at San Diego State last season, was the No. 27 overall selection in the draft, marking just the second time in the past six drafts that the Seahawks have taken a player in the first round.More >>
Twitter reacts to Cano's 80-game suspension
Twitter reacts to Cano's 80-game suspension
Mariners star Robinson Cano was hit with an 80-game suspension on Tuesday after he violated Major League Baseball's drug policy. Cano's suspension drew different reactions from fans and players alike - including Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.More >>
Mariners star Robinson Cano was hit with an 80-game suspension on Tuesday after he violated Major League Baseball's drug policy. Cano's suspension drew different reactions from fans and players alike - including Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.More >>
Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy
Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy
Seattle Mariners star second baseman, Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy on Tuesday.More >>
Seattle Mariners star second baseman, Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy on Tuesday.More >>