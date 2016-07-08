Ellensburg comes together to help the Farrer family

Garret Farrer has a passion for mechanics. His favorite seems to be running an excavator.

ELLENSBURG, Wash.--- The bond between one Ellensburg father and his son becomes even stronger as they embark on a life-changing journey,

but they're not alone. The Ellensburg community is right by their side. Garret Farrer is an incredible ten year old boy who has stolen many hearts here in Ellensburg, including mine. He's now fighting a battle that no ten year old should have to fight, but he and his dad are fighting it together, with Ellensburg cheering them on.

Garret Farrer is one in a million.

"He's an incredible kid," Garret's father Frank Farrer said.

Because only one in a million people get the rare bone marrow disease he was recently diagnosed with.

"He's strong, I'm strong," Frank said. "There's a lot of support behind us."

After Garret's mom passed away just one year ago and no suitable donor in sight for him, Frank stepped up to the plate as just a fifty percent match.

"Scared, Scared, nervous," Frank said in reference to the awaiting procedures. "I'm not going to lie to you."

But he knows they have each other.

"He's got his days. We both have our days, but we lean on each other," Frank said. "Some body's gotta be strong one day and he's strong the next. And we lean on each other and we get through it."

It's a bond that cannot be broken.

"He's my dad," Garret said with a smile.

"Well yeah, but we do everything together," Frank replied. "He's my best friend."

They are both so grateful to the amazing community they live in.

"I'd like to thank Ellensburg for every body's help and standing behind us," Frank said. "It's not just the money, it's the support."

And when all is said and done...

"Everything's going to be fine," Frank said. "And when we get out of here, we're gonna turn and burn."

If you would like to make a donation you can contact Frank directly at 509-201-0055.