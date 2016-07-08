Kennewick Police searching for two cars of interest after evening drive-by

Kennewick Police searching for two cars of interest after evenin - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are searching for two cars officers believe were involved in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening. Police are looking for a white Acura TL and a red Cadillac. The drive-by shooting happened before 5 p.m. Thursday between Fourth and Fifth Avenues on Kent Street. 

If you see these vehicles please call dispatch at 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS.

