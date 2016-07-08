UPDATE: Police locate and arrest Kennewick shooting suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police say detectives and U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Thursday, July 7.

Police say Thursday night around 11 p.m. they found 35-year-old Jaun Sanchez at the Shell Station along the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway,

They arrested him without incident and booked him into the Benton County Jail.

_________________________

PREVIOUS:

Kennewick Police say they're looking for a man in connection with a shooting case from Thursday night. It was the second shooting in the city within hours.



Officers are looking for 35-year-old Juan Sanchez. Officers believe he was the driver of one of the cars police had been looking for. They did find that car: a blue Volkswagen Jetta with bullet holes in it and a driver's side window broken out.



The shooting happened on the 4700 block of W. Metaline Avenue around 8:20 Thursday night. Someone called police saying they heard an argument between two groups and then heard shots. Officers don't believe anyone got hurt. They are still looking for a black Cadillac sedan with tinted windows as well as Juan Sanchez.



If you know anything, call Kennewick Police.