HERMISTON, OR.-- Hermiston: Where Life is Sweet! That's the new saying around town, thanks to the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, who thought that the town's brand needed a makeover. Hermiston's new brand debuted today at the town's eleventh annual Funfest. With a new slogan, and a new logo, which features a watermelon as part of its design, we decided to ask about the inspiration for the change.



Hermiston is watermelons and watermelons are Hermiston," said Assistant City Manager, Mark Morgan, "So we needed to include sweetness in the logo and the branding. It's where education is sweet, where life is sweet. All things are sweet in hermiston!"

Everyone at Funfest thought Hermiston's new brand was incredibly fitting, especially because of the "sweetness" of the town's residents, and of course, the abundance of everyone's favorite sweet summertime treat.