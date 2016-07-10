Local vigil held to honor officers in Dallas

RICHLAND, WA.-- There's something to be said for the fact that we come together in times of tragedy. That's just what happened tonight when dozens of officers and members of the community showed up in Richland for a vigil to honor the officers from the shootings in Dallas. It was clear to see that everyone felt the gravity of the events this week.

"I just wanna, you know, give them my gratitude and respect," said Jacob Wasemiller, who organized the vigil, "They're out here every day doing a job that most people wouldn't wanna do. They go after the people we seek to avoid every day... and it takes a strong person to want to do that."



After a trying few days for the men and women in blue, they were finally able to see how many people have their backs.

