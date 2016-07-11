UPDATE: Victim in Walla Walla shooting has died

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office says the man who was shot early Sunday morning, after leaving a party, has died.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. they got phone calls about shots fired along the 500 block of Willow St. They say someone shot 21-year-old Arturo Eduardo Hernandez as he was walking away from a party in the area.

He was first treated at a local hospital. Medics then took him to Harborview Medical Center where he died Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Detectives say Hernandez was not affiliated with any known gangs. At this time they have no suspects or a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information call (509)527-4434.

