13th Avenue house fire in Kennewick temporarily displaces a family

KENNEWICK, WA- The fire started in one of the units of a fourplex off 13th Avenue and Olympia. Kennewick's Fire Department got to the scene Sunday night and fought the flames to keep them from spreading into the other units.

Fire Captain Cary Cole tells us, " there is moderate damage to the apartment unit, but we were able to keep the fire spreading to the other units. There is some light smoke damage in the other units". As for the unit where the fire started, it's left with severe smoke damage.

They don't know what caused the fire as of now. Firefighters believe that the source was close to a closet inside the unit. the fire was contained in less than two hours, and despite the damage inside the building, there were no injuries to the tenants, or the firefighters.