Man's medical emergency caused fatal accident in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, WA- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, Grandview Police Officers and medical personnel responded to the 2800 block of Forsell Road in the Grandview area for a one car collision Saturday afternoon.

The driver was 46- year-old Troy Harris, had been eastbound on Forsell Road and crossed the center line, the car then drifted back across the south fog line and entered the soft dirt bank before striking several fence posts.

First responders administered CPR but Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, speed nor intoxicants are suspected and Harris was wearing a seat belt at the time. They say the medial episode caused him to lose control of his vehicle.