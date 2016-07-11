64-year-old man dies after being thrown off his motorcycle - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

64-year-old man dies after being thrown off his motorcycle

ELLENSBURG, WA- Around 1:00 Sunday afternoon,  64-year-old Mark Moore was riding his motorcycle Northbound State Route 821 near milepost 5. Moore attempted to turn left and went off the road to the right. He was ejected from his bike and announced dead at the scene.

According to Washington State Patrol, he was wearing his helmet at the time of the accident. 

