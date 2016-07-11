Man left with severe burns after garage catches fire

PASCO, WA- Late Saturday night while fixing the fuel pump in the gas tank of his car, Jose Antonio Leva was burned after a fire started in the garage he was working in.

Something inside the car sparked and sent the garage up in flames. Leva was covered in gasoline and also caught fire quickly. He was taken from the scene to Trios and has since been airlifted to Seattle for treatment. The garage is a total loss.

We talked with his neighbors on Sunday who watched it all happen within minutes. Claudio Centno tells us, "he's a nice person, he helps a lot right here, whenever we need help, he'll take us to pay some bills, or if we need a favor he'll be there real quick, he'll be on time. He's a really nice guy".

His current condition is not known at the time.