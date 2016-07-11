Hermiston watermelons arrive at market

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's famous Hermiston watermelons are back in season.



Farmers began harvesting them last week. Hermiston watermelons were for sale at the Pendleton Farmer's Market on Friday and will be shipped this week to stores across the Pacific Northwest.



Jack Bellinger of Bellinger Farms says the growing season in Hermiston has been hit and miss, with some weeks topping out around 65 degrees and others reaching triple-digits. That type of variation can interrupt watermelons while they're growing, but he anticipates the crop will fare well this summer.