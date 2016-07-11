Texas jail inmates credited with saving ill guard

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say several inmates at a Texas jail broke out of a holding cell to help save an armed guard after they saw him lose consciousness.



WFAA-TV reports the jailer continues to recover from an apparent heart attack. The June 23 incident was captured on surveillance video at the district courts building in Weatherford.



At least eight inmates were in a basement holding cell when the lone guard slumped and fell. Inmates yelled for help, broke out of the cell and banged on doors.



Sheriff's deputies rushed to the basement, corralled the inmates back into the cell and summoned paramedics, who revived the guard.



Parker County sheriff's Capt. Mark Arnett cited the inmates' quick response, saying 15 minutes could have passed before a staff member found the guard.