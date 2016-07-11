These rock fans sealed their weekend with a KISS concert - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

These rock fans sealed their weekend with a KISS concert

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect

KENNEWICK, WA - Many rock fans in the Tri-Cities area "KISS-ed" their weekend goodbye with a sweet concert at the Toyota area in Kennewick. The band KISS visited town this weekend and put on a great performance, and we were lucky enough to receive some fan photos from those who attended the concert.

Check out our slideshow here to see what all the rock was about!

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures