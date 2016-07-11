Downtown Association of Yakima receives 2016 National Main Street Accreditation

YAKIMA, WA -

The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) has been designated as an accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach®.

“Once again, we are thrilled to recognize this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America communities for their outstanding work,” says Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “We are experiencing an exciting era for America’s cities and towns, with a growing recognition of the importance of strong local enterprise, distinctive character, engaged residents, and sense of place. These are things that Main Street America programs have been working to protect and advance for years, strengthening the economic, social, and cultural fabric of communities across the country.”

The organization’s performance is annually evaluated by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, securing an operating budget, tracking programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

“I’m very excited that DAY, on behalf of Yakima as a Main Street Community, has secured national Main Street Accreditation,” said Victor DeLong, President of the Downtown Association of Yakima. “It is a validation of all the hard work of our board members and volunteers, but more importantly it represents the next step in the continuing renaissance of our downtown. Great things are happening in Downtown Yakima!”

In 2016, DAY has been continuing to focus efforts on the creation, assistance and promotion of events in downtown, working on a landscaping redo in the core of downtown, purchased two car charging stations, partnered with the City to install way finding parking signs, and has awarded two façade grants. The association also received the 2016 Excellence on Main Street Award for Economic Vitality for their façade pilot project at the Yakima Thai House.

DAY is a private, nonprofit organization committed to the preservation, development, marketing and promotion of Downtown Yakima through focused efforts to build and maintain public and private partnerships that will foster financial and creative investments in our future while embracing and celebrating our history.