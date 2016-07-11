Two bailiffs dead, deputy sheriff wounded after Michigan prisoner disarms an officer

The Latest on a shooting at a western Michigan courthouse (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A sheriff says a prisoner was being moved at western Michigan courthouse when he disarmed an officer and shot and killed two bailiffs.

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said at a news conference Monday evening that a deputy sheriff was also shot and wounded. Bailey said the inmate was being moved from a holding cell.

The shooting happened at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.

St. Joseph is located in far southwestern Michigan's Berrien County, which borders Indiana.

___

4:40 p.m.

A sheriff says two bailiffs and a gunman are dead at a western Michigan courthouse where a shooting happened.

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said at a news conference late Monday afternoon that a deputy sheriff was also shot but is in stable condition at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

The shooting happened at the Berrien County courthouse on Monday afternoon. Bailey said he did not know anything about the shooter, why he was in the courthouse or how he got a gun. Additional details, including information on how the shooting happened, weren't immediately available.

St. Joseph is located in far southwestern Michigan's Berrien County, which borders Indiana.