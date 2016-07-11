Man hurt in garage fire on his way to recovery

PASCO, WA.-- Flora Aronson was not on the scene when the garage next door burst into flames, leaving her husband fighting for his life. But now, she's at his side in Seattle while he slowly recovers from his injuries. Earlier today, she told KNDU that, while he's still in critical condition, and has a long way to go, he has shown signs of improvement.

"It is a serious condition," said Aronson, "I have seen some good improvement on him. He did open his eyes for me and he, you know, squeezes my hand now."

These tiny gestures are enough to show Flora that her husband is trying hard to work his way back to health. Doctors tell them, it'll be a little while before Jose is released from the hospital. When he does come back home, he'll need to undergo months of physical therapy. However, Jose and Flora are hopeful that the worst is finally over.

