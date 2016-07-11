Pokemon Go takes over the Tri-Cities!

RICHLAND, WA.-- If you aren't already playing it, you've probably at least heard of Pokemon Go- the new game that takes you on a real-life scavenger hunt for fictitious Pokemon. While the game has been a way to get gamers up and outside, as well as allowing people to make new friends, it has also caught the attention of the police.

They've had a number of calls from people who have seen Pokemon go players on their property trying to catch the elusive creatures. We spoke with some Pokemon trainers in the Tri-Cities to see what advice they had to keep people safe and happy.

"It's definitely becoming an issue," said John Fischer, a Pokemon trainer from Richland, "We always recommend to trainers, we want this game to last, not to be a nuisance to the town. So we always go by the Boy Scout motto, leave a campsite better than you found it."

John and his fellow Tri-Cities trainers also told KNDU that they believe the game has done more good than harm, allowing its players to still play a beloved 90's video game and spend the day outside at the same. time.



