Regional Chamber to sell game tickets for the 13th annual Tri-Cities Day with the Seattle Seahawks

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming ticket sales for the 13th Annual Tri-Cities Day with the Seattle Seahawks, sponsored by HomeStreet Bank, on Wednesday, July 13 at 8 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce office located inside the Tri-Cities Business and Visitor Center, at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

The Regional Chamber will also be selling individual tickets to two seperate NFL games. The first option will be a pre-season Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings game that will take place on Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m. The second option will be a regular season Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, October 16 at 1:25 p.m. Both games will take place at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Ticket cost for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings pre-season game is $70 each and seats are located in Section 326, Rows V-X. Tickets for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons regular season game are $195 each and seats are located in Sections 325, Rows V-EE. Tickets for the Seahawks vs. Falcons game are limited to four per person. Purchases are open to Regional Chamber members and the general public on a first-come, first-served basis either in person or over the phone. For more information, call the Regional Chamber at 509-736-0510 or visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com