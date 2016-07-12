Trios Health welcomes fourth class of medical residents

KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health has welcomed six new medical residents—three in family medicine and three in internal medicine—to its programs beginning June 27, 2016. The programs currently have 18 residents, nine in each.



The three new family medicine residents are: Dr. Jan Hallock, Dr. Kimberly Matz, and Dr. Jessica Togiai. The three new internal medicine residents are: Dr. Jessie Coleman, Dr. Jesse Isenstadt, and Dr. Andrew Sou.



The three-year post-graduate residency programs in family and internal medicine are approved by the American Osteopathic Association, the accrediting agency for all osteopathic medical schools and primary certifying body for osteopathic physicians.



Designed to provide recent medical school graduates with hands-on inpatient and outpatient experience as well as relevant continuing instruction, the programs include hospital and clinic rotations in addition to one-on-one training by local preceptors with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Doctor of Medicine degrees. In addition to their rotations, residents are trained in osteopathic manipulative treatment, or OMT, a holistic approach using the hands to diagnose, treat, and prevent illness or injury. Medical residents take patient appointments in the residency practice located within the Trios Urgent Care Center – Auburn with Primary Care, located at 900 S. Auburn Street in Kennewick.

The organization launched the Tri-Cities area’s first medical residency programs in 2013. The three original residents, Drs. Maria Persianinova, Mihn-Triet Vo, and Shahla Walizada completed their three-year programs last month. Twelve more residents are moving into the second or third year of their respective programs.



The residency programs are overseen by Dr. Heather Phipps, designated institutional officer for Trios Health’s Graduate Medical Education Programs and board certified surgeon with Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates in Kennewick. The family medicine residency program is directed by board certified Trios provider Sheila Dunlop, D.O. The internal medicine residency program is directed by board certified hospitalist and critical care specialist Hani Murad, M.D.

Family Medicine Residents – First Year



Dr. Jan Hallock (PGY-1) holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine. She holds two undergraduate studies from University of Oregon in human physiology and linguistics, with second language teaching and acquisition certification in English and Spanish. She has served as an intern at Providence Sacred Heart Family Medicine Residency of Spokane and as a medical assistant at Associated Gastroenterologists Northwest.



Dr. Kimberly Matz (PGY-1) graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015. She received a Master of Science degree in applied anatomy and physiology from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. She also served as an undergraduate research assistant at the University of Washington Medical Center Department of Radiology, and recently completed a year-long internship at Rowan University/Kennedy University Hospitals in Stratford, New Jersey.



Dr. Jessica Togiai (PGY-1) received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in May. She completed undergraduate studies at University of Montana in social work, with minors in biology and gerontology. She has served as a per diem social worker at Trios Health, then called Kennewick General Hospital, and in several roles within Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Medicine including as a student government officer for four academic years—class president during the last two—and as a tutor for first year medical students.



Internal Medicine Residents – First Year



Dr. Jessie Coleman (PGY-1) holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Midwestern University – Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her undergraduate studies in biology at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon and George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, respectively. She served as a full-time research assistant for more than seven years at the Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, and is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Osteopathic Association.



Dr. Jesse Isenstadt (PGY-1) graduated from the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa in May. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona in 2010. He has worked as an osteopathic manipulative medicine teaching assistant at Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa, and as a certified nurse assistant primarily in the surgery unit at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona for five years. He also participated in a number of clubs and committees at Des Moines University, and provided medical screenings and services as a volunteer for several University events and programs.



Dr. Andrew Sou (PGY-1) received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University – Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona. He completed undergraduate studies in microbiology at University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California, including an international exchange program in advanced medical microbiology and virology at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia. He has served as an undergraduate researcher at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan and at University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California, and coordinated clinical Type 2 diabetes drug trials at the Southern California Endocrine Center in Pasadena, California.