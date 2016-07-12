Benton County signs service contract to provide a Human Trafficking Survivor Services program

KENNEWICK, WA – Benton County has signed a service contract with Mirror Ministries for a Human Trafficking Survivor Services program. Benton County will be in contract with Mirror Ministries to compensate a total of $5,000.00 to be prorated July 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016.



Mirror Ministries will be bringing human trafficking education and training to local schools, businesses, and agencies which allows for earlier identification and intervention for victims. Public Safety Tax Funds will be used to fund staff wages and victim services.



Mirror Ministries is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Richland that provides outreach, prevention, and intervention services to at-risk populations, especially those who have been or are in threat of being victimized by domestic human trafficking. Mirror Ministries is currently serving 58 youth ages 10 and up with advocate services, and “half of these victims were affiliated with or victimized by one of two Benton County gangs, the Northsiders and the Southsiders.”



In August, 2014, the citizens of Benton County approved Proposition 14-5, a 3/10 of one percent sales and use tax, pursuant to RCW 82.14.450, applicable to most sales and use registrations, within Benton County. Expenditures are managed independently by Benton County and the cities within Benton County, for their respective shares of Public Safety Sales Tax revenue.