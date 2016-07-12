Second Harvest earns high marks in food safety audit

PASCO, WA – AIB International, Inc., an independent food industry audit company, recently awarded Second Harvest Inland Northwest’s Pasco distribution center high marks for food safety. After a rigorous audit of its policies, programs and documentation relating to the safe handling of food, Second Harvest scored in the highest percentiles among its Feeding America affiliates. AIB International is recognized in the food industry as an outstanding independent audit firm.

Second Harvest, a member of the Feeding America national network of food banks, was one of 206 member food banks encouraged to participate in this advanced food safety accreditation process. Feeding America partnered with AIB in 2008 to provide food safety training audits free of charge to all members. The goal of the program is to refine and strengthen the already stringent safety standards practiced by the Feeding America network.

“Food safety is job number one at Second Harvest,” said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “I’m very proud of what our Pasco staff has accomplished, and the high standards we maintain each and every day to ensure that the clients we serve know we have their safety as our top priority,” added Holly Siler, Regional Executive Director.

Second Harvest was founded in 1971 as a central warehouse for a handful of emergency food pantries in Spokane. Today, distribution centers in Spokane and the Tri-Cities partner with 250 neighborhood food banks and meal centers to feed more than 55,000 hungry people per week.

Second Harvest provides 2 million pounds of free food each month to fill nutritional gaps for people in poverty, the working poor, elderly and disabled people on very low fixed incomes, and children and families in temporary crisis. The food bank gets food to where it’s needed most in 21 counties in Eastern Washington and five counties in North Idaho – a service territory that spans just over 51,000 square miles.

